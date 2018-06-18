Horowitz to Explain Bombshell FBI Report In Hotly Anticipated Senate Appearance

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz are expected to be the centers of attention Monday when they testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Horowitz’s bombshell report on the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s personal email server.

Horowitz’s report, released Thursday, singled out then-FBI Director James Comey for harsh criticism and referred five other bureau employees for potential disciplinary action.

Most notably, Horowitz found that anti-Trump text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page “potentially indicated or created the appearance that investigative decisions were impacted by bias or improper considerations.”

