Horowitz to Explain Bombshell FBI Report In Hotly Anticipated Senate Appearance

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz are expected to be the centers of attention Monday when they testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Horowitz’s bombshell report on the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s personal email server.

Horowitz’s report, released Thursday, singled out then-FBI Director James Comey for harsh criticism and referred five other bureau employees for potential disciplinary action.

Most notably, Horowitz found that anti-Trump text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page “potentially indicated or created the appearance that investigative decisions were impacted by bias or improper considerations.”

Read more


Related Articles

The IG Report Was a Whitewash and Devastating All At Once

The IG Report Was a Whitewash and Devastating All At Once

Government
Comments
Bernie Sanders Refuses to Endorse Son for N.H. Congressional Seat

Bernie Sanders Refuses to Endorse Son for N.H. Congressional Seat

Government
Comments

Report: Trump Plans To Withdraw U.S. From UN’s Human Rights Council

Government
Comments

‘Don’t Stick Peas Up Your Nose’: Pelosi Makes Bizarre Point on Immigration

Government
Comments

Former Obama Official Linked To Anti-Trump Dossier Will Testify To Congress

Government
Comments

Comments