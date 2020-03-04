Horror: Homeless Man Eats Own Feces at San Fran Bus Stop

A shocking video reportedly shot in San Francisco purports to show a homeless man eating his own feces, in yet another sign of the city’s degradation.

In the now-deleted video, posted Sunday by congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine (R-Cali.) ahead of Super Tuesday, a man wearing a hoodie is seen digging into the back of his pants then putting his hands to his mouth.

“Oh c’monnn San Francisco… why you want to keep our city so sh*tty?! Save our [poop emoji]y city. Clean it up and Vote #DeAnna2020 on March 3rd!” the candidate challenging Rep. Nancy Pelosi for the District 12 seat wrote on Twitter.

Repulsed viewers sounded off on social media:

This poor guy is a walking petri dish, good luck with Coronavirus. — ElizabethWarwick (@ElizabethWarwi9) March 1, 2020

The left-leaning coastal city has had a hard time dealing with the growing number of homeless people as of late.

Just last December, Safeway shoppers were treated to a homeless man on drugs using a grocery store aisle as a port-a-potty.

The disgusting incident is just the latest grotesque snapshot from the bay area, as San Francisco continues its de-evolution into a third world hellhole thanks to detrimental liberal policies.

San Fran poop map. The literal s*hole pic.twitter.com/0YDXLA3NZp — raidergiant (@RaiderGiant) July 31, 2019



