'Horseface': Libs Melt Down Over Trump's Stormy Daniels Barb

Democrats and the establishment media descended into hysterics after President Trump referred to porn star Stormy Daniels as “Horseface” in a tweet celebrating the dismissal of her lawsuit against him.

“‘Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.’ @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Predictably, the left completely freaked out over the president’s comments:

The defamation lawsuit filed by Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti was tossed out by U.S. District Judge S. James Otero on Monday, on the grounds of “rhetorical hyperbole.”

Daniels was additionally ordered to pay for Trump’s legal fees.

Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, responded to the president’s barb on Twitter, claiming he had demonstrated his “hatred of women.”

“Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny,” she wrote.

The left has experienced a string of losses in the last week, including the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the collapse of several fake news stories – including NBC’s false reporting of Trump’s comments on Confederate General Robert E. Lee – and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass) failed stunt of releasing a DNA test showing she has less Native American heritage than most European-Americans.

Trump’s celebration of Daniels’ dismissed lawsuit is just another victory that will continue to drive the left insane.

