'Horseface': Libs Melt Down Over Trump's Stormy Daniels Barb

Democrats and the establishment media descended into hysterics after President Trump referred to porn star Stormy Daniels as “Horseface” in a tweet celebrating the dismissal of her lawsuit against him.

“‘Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.’ @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Predictably, the left completely freaked out over the president’s comments:

“And then I called her Horseface!” pic.twitter.com/sOrBYIkVGY — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 16, 2018

Trump has been wanting to hit back at @StormyDaniels for mocking his manhood in her book. Today’s tweet is not divorced from that. https://t.co/Xh9HaeW2eL — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 16, 2018

Mushroom Dick and Horseface: A Tale of Romance — Ben (@BenHowe) October 16, 2018

To every woman who has ever been insulted by a disgusting pig of a man: Visit https://t.co/HouisP7wdg to register to vote, check if you are registered, get an absentee ballot or vote early, or find your Election Day polling place. https://t.co/NUKzSjXOkt #MeToo #TimesUp — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) October 16, 2018

Name-calling women who challenge him is only what we expect from this president https://t.co/9Owtn3UY7h — VICE News (@vicenews) October 16, 2018

.@MichaelSteele: Little Marco is not the same as calling a woman horseface, and lying Ted is not the same as calling a woman a pig, #AMR — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 16, 2018

The defamation lawsuit filed by Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti was tossed out by U.S. District Judge S. James Otero on Monday, on the grounds of “rhetorical hyperbole.”

Daniels was additionally ordered to pay for Trump’s legal fees.

“Horseface.” remember, last wk columnists unloaded on Hillary bc she *mentioned* the word “incivility”…. https://t.co/Csj8jat2rX — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 16, 2018

Imagine calling someone “horseface” at your job and still having your job at the end of the day. — Dave Jorgenson 🗯 (@davejorgenson) October 16, 2018

Trump on Stormy Daniels: “Horseface.” On Carly Fiorina: “Look at that face. … Would anyone vote for that?” On Jessica Leeds: “She would not be my first choice — that I can tell you.” On Mika Brzezinski: “Bleeding badly from a facelift.” On Alicia Machado: “Miss Piggy.” — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2018

WASHINGTON — Facing a historic gender gap in the upcoming midterm elections, the president called a woman “Horseface.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 16, 2018

Just your normal day when the President of the United States calls the porn star with whom he had unprotected sex and then constructed an elaborate scheme to cover it up, calls that porn star “Horseface” https://t.co/4K7uYAN6fm — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 16, 2018

Totally normal for the president of the United States to call a woman a Horseface on Twitter. At this point I’m hoping we’re just living in some teen alien’s video game — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 16, 2018

“Horseface” ?! @realDonaldTrump you are a sexist, misogynistic jacka**! Women are coming for you on November 6! https://t.co/IjaaJdOe4q — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) October 16, 2018

“Mushroom dick vs. Horseface” is actually where we are right now, in case you were wondering. — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) October 16, 2018

Trump just called Stormy Daniels — who received a 6-figure settlement to prevent her from speaking about her alleged affair with Trump — “Horseface.” https://t.co/dJbu8iulgZ — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 16, 2018

Can’t wait for the Religious Right to tell us again how Trump is a Christian now … as he calls the adult film actress with whom he had an adulterous affair a “horseface.” https://t.co/xAH89HH0Jf — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 16, 2018

Happier times with the woman he now calls “Horseface”… pic.twitter.com/p61FrS0zuf — Mike McIntire (@mmcintire) October 16, 2018

Trump, who has a history of insulting women’s appearances, calls Stormy Daniels “Horseface.” — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 16, 2018

If you are an Independent woman voter, and see Trump sitting all morning tweeting insults at women, including calling one a horseface, ask yourself if this is what you want your children to see from the leader of our country? — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 16, 2018

The President of the United States is raging against a woman he likely had an affair with, calling her "horseface" to his 55 million Twitter followers. This is the actual world in which we live. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) October 16, 2018

1) It's Stormy Daniels, not "Danials." 2) Referring to her as "Horseface" is disgusting, even by Trump's standards. pic.twitter.com/cdaLMRfqLF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2018

Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, responded to the president’s barb on Twitter, claiming he had demonstrated his “hatred of women.”

“Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny,” she wrote.

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

The left has experienced a string of losses in the last week, including the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the collapse of several fake news stories – including NBC’s false reporting of Trump’s comments on Confederate General Robert E. Lee – and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass) failed stunt of releasing a DNA test showing she has less Native American heritage than most European-Americans.

Trump’s celebration of Daniels’ dismissed lawsuit is just another victory that will continue to drive the left insane.