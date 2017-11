INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is investigating a controversial post made by a nurse that has attracted a social media firestorm.

The post in question states “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son.” It goes on to say that sons of “white women” should be “sacrificed to wolves.”

IU Health says they are investigating the tweets that appear to have been posted by a recently hired employee of IU Health. That employee does not and has not worked for Riley Children’s Hospital.

Read more