Hospitals Overwhelmed? Nurses Outfitted in PPE Film Tik Tok Dance Videos

TikTok is a scourge of he earth. pic.twitter.com/hDvdWLqQdi

Are you Applauding tonight? these nurse are soo stressed frightened and overworked bc of the corona epidemic over 7000 have supposedly died in the UK and these cunts are dancing in the hospital corridors GET OUT OF YOUR HOUSES ITS A FUCKING SCAMDEMIC pic.twitter.com/A8aXOhUHpz

As you can see, hospitals are overwhelmed with deathly ill patients and the staff are getting no rest-🙄

(And could these healthcare workers look any less healthy?) pic.twitter.com/EZ7nXc55UF

— Cutie Pie Kat 🌟 (@kathy_kitsona) April 10, 2020