Hospitals Overwhelmed? Nurses Outfitted in PPE Film Tik Tok Dance Videos

As horror stories of overwhelmed hospitals and a lack of ventilators and respirators emerge daily, many on social media are questioning how nurses have managed to find plenty of time and medical equipment to film cringe dance videos for Tik Tok.
The nation’s hospitals are “overwhelmed.” pic.twitter.com/9sTYaQzStQ
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 10, 2020
TikTok is a scourge of he earth. pic.twitter.com/hDvdWLqQdi
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 10, 2020
Are you Applauding tonight? these nurse are soo stressed frightened and overworked bc of the corona epidemic over 7000 have supposedly died in the UK and these cunts are dancing in the hospital corridors
GET OUT OF YOUR HOUSES ITS A FUCKING SCAMDEMIC pic.twitter.com/A8aXOhUHpz
— Fred the fish (@Fredthefish2) April 9, 2020
As you can see, hospitals are overwhelmed with deathly ill patients and the staff are getting no rest-🙄
(And could these healthcare workers look any less healthy?) pic.twitter.com/EZ7nXc55UF
— Cutie Pie Kat 🌟 (@kathy_kitsona) April 10, 2020
Supposedly there is a killer virus on the loose, bodies are supposedly hitting the floor. Bodies stacking up, people are barricading themselves in their homes while doctor & nurses are dancing laughing their butts off. Nothing about this ghost, phantom virus is real.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/j4M6MigZ0n
— Russianvids (@Russianvids) April 10, 2020
How is that every time MSM camera crews show up at Elmhurst hospital, which we are told is the epicenter of the epicenter there are long lines and hoards of people.
Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!