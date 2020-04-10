Hospitals Overwhelmed? Nurses Outfitted in PPE Film Tik Tok Dance Videos

As horror stories of overwhelmed hospitals and a lack of ventilators and respirators emerge daily, many on social media are questioning how nurses have managed to find plenty of time and medical equipment to film cringe dance videos for Tik Tok.


How is that every time MSM camera crews show up at Elmhurst hospital, which we are told is the epicenter of the epicenter there are long lines and hoards of people.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

POLL: 47% of Public School Students Haven’t Attended Single Online Class During Pandemic

POLL: 47% of Public School Students Haven’t Attended Single Online Class During Pandemic

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Armed Homeowner Battles Masked Home Invaders In Fatal Confrontation

Watch: Armed Homeowner Battles Masked Home Invaders In Fatal Confrontation

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Video: Philadelphia Man Dragged Off Bus by Police For Not Wearing Face Mask

U.S. News
comments

Banks Could Start Seizing Shale Assets

U.S. News
comments

Video: Fake News Acosta Asks Trump If He Has ‘Investments in Hydroxychloroquine’

U.S. News
comments

Comments