Hostess gives employees $1,250, free snacks after GOP tax cuts

Hostess Brands Inc. announced it will give workers one-time bonuses of $1,250 and one year of free snacks as a result of the new GOP tax legislation.

The company produces bakery snack cakes such as Twinkies, Ho Hos, Zingers and Sno Balls. Each week this year, a representative from one of the company’s bakeries will choose a different product, which employees will take home in multi-packs, according to Bloomberg.

Workers will receive the monetary bonus in the form of $750 in cash and a $500 contribution to their 401k.

Hostess Executive Chairman C. Dean Metropolous told Bloomberg in a statement that the changes to the tax plan have allowed the company to alter its benefits structure.

