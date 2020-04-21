HOT MIC Moment at Coronavirus Task Force Briefing!!!

A new study from the Los Angeles County Public Health suggests that approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults have already had COVID19.

With just over 1,072 alleged confirmed deaths, this suggests that the actual morbidity rate for COVID19 is somewhere between 0.0048% and 0.0024%, far less deadly than projected.

During the April 20th Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing at the White House, there was a hot mic moment.

Fox News’ John Roberts can be seen and heard discussing this new study openly with other members of the press.

Shocked upon hearing these new coronavirus statistics, one voice can clearly be heard asking “so it was a hoax?”

Listen to the clip –

🔥🎙️Hot Mic Moment at #Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing! After learning about new California Public Health study that suggests morbidity rates are much lower than previously projected… Members of media are heard calling #COVID19 a "Hoax!"#TrumpPressBriefing pic.twitter.com/KNe4JzHzEE — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) April 21, 2020

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!