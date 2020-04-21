HOT MIC Moment at Coronavirus Task Force Briefing!!!

A new study from the Los Angeles County Public Health suggests that approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults have already had COVID19.

With just over 1,072 alleged confirmed deaths, this suggests that the actual morbidity rate for COVID19 is somewhere between 0.0048% and 0.0024%, far less deadly than projected.

During the April 20th Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing at the White House, there was a hot mic moment.

Fox News’ John Roberts can be seen and heard discussing this new study openly with other members of the press.

Shocked upon hearing these new coronavirus statistics, one voice can clearly be heard asking “so it was a hoax?”

Listen to the clip –

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

$484 Billion! Senate Approves Second Coronavirus Relief Plan

$484 Billion! Senate Approves Second Coronavirus Relief Plan

U.S. News
Comments
Trump's Immigration Ban Exempts "Refugees" & "Essential Workers"

Trump’s Immigration Ban Exempts “Refugees” & “Essential Workers”

U.S. News
Comments

NYT Defends ‘Spirit Cooking’ Witch Marina Abramovic After Microsoft Ad Backlash

U.S. News
comments

Trolls Flood Bill de Blasio’s Coronavirus Snitch Line With Dick Pics & Hitler Memes

U.S. News
comments

Biden Says He Would Pick Michelle Obama To Be His Vice President

U.S. News
comments

Comments