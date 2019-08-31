As the conflict escalates between Hong Kong protesters and ChiCom police forces, meme master Carpe Donktu’s flagship site Memeworld.com has a message for those fighting for liberty and democracy: pray for peace, but let the meme war begin!

Carpe Donktum joins The Alex Jones Show to bring some insight as to why the left keep project their issues on conservatives. visit https://www.memeworld.com/contests/ to enter the meme world contest!


