As the conflict escalates between Hong Kong protesters and ChiCom police forces, meme master Carpe Donktu’s flagship site Memeworld.com has a message for those fighting for liberty and democracy: pray for peace, but let the meme war begin!

Pray for our fellow meme makers in Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/lLmaPboAox — SpaceForce7 (@Space_Force7) August 30, 2019

Carpe Donktum joins The Alex Jones Show to bring some insight as to why the left keep project their issues on conservatives. visit https://www.memeworld.com/contests/ to enter the meme world contest!