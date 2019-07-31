'Hot Water Challenge' Leads to Charges For Kentucky Mom

A Kentucky mom turned herself in Friday after police say she failed to seek medical help after her son allegedly poured boiling hot water on an 11-year-old pal who was spending the night during a sleepover, a report said.

Billy Oliver, 11, claimed that he was sleeping over the Manchester, Ky., house last week when he woke up to a group pouring boiling hot water on him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later transferred to Cincinnati Burn Center, where he received treatment for second and third-degree burns, police said.

Police urged parents to be aware of what their children are doing. #Hotwaterchallengeburns #Kentucky https://t.co/Hn31xdiF8i — Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) July 26, 2019

The boy’s mother, Patricia Oliver, shared photos on Facebook of her son’s severely burned neck and warned parents of the viral trend called “the Hot Water Challenge.” The challenge calls on people to share videos of each other drinking or pouring boiling water on themselves or other, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

