Hours before airstrikes, Hillary Clinton called for bombing of Syrian airfields

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state, gave a wide-ranging interview in New York Thursday where she called on the U.S. to carry out airstrikes on Syrian airfields in order to prevent more chemical attacks on its citizens.

“I really believe we should have and still should take out his air fields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them,” Clinton made the comment during an interview with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof at a women’s summit.

Clinton said that she favored a more aggressive action against Assad, adding that not taking a tough stance on the Syrian president was one of her worst policy mistakes during her time as secretary of state under President Obama.

Her comments came in her first interview since losing the presidential election to Trump and hours before the U.S. launched a barrage of cruise missiles targeting a Syrian airfield in response to the deadly gas attack.