Hours before airstrikes, Hillary Clinton called for bombing of Syrian airfields

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state, gave a wide-ranging interview in New York Thursday where she called on the U.S. to carry out airstrikes on Syrian airfields in order to prevent more chemical attacks on its citizens.

“I really believe we should have and still should take out his air fields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them,” Clinton made the comment during an interview with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof at a women’s summit.

Clinton said that she favored a more aggressive action against Assad, adding that not taking a tough stance on the Syrian president was one of her worst policy mistakes during her time as secretary of state under President Obama.

Her comments came in her first interview since losing the presidential election to Trump and hours before the U.S. launched a barrage of cruise missiles targeting a Syrian airfield in response to the deadly gas attack.


Related Articles

Trump Strikes Syrian Base: Alex Jones' Analysis

Trump Strikes Syrian Base: Alex Jones’ Analysis

World News
Comments
Sen. Rand Paul Opposes Trump Airstrikes in Syria: 'The United States Was Not Attacked'

Sen. Rand Paul Opposes Trump Airstrikes in Syria: ‘The United States Was Not Attacked’

World News
Comments

Schumer And Pelosi Break From Colleagues, Back Trump’s Missile Strike On Syria

World News
Comments

ISIS used US missile strike to launch new offensive near Palmyra, Homs governor tells RT

World News
Comments

#NoWarInSyria: If You Don’t Want World War III In The Middle East You Need To Let Your Voice Be Heard NOW

World News
Comments

Comments