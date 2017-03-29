House adopting cellphone defense measures

The House of Representatives will begin protecting the mobile devices of members of Congress and staff from cyber threats, the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer confirmed on Wednesday, through a new contract with Lookout Mobile.

“The new application, which identifies threats such as unsecured Wi Fi and malicious apps, is one of many ongoing initiatives that help the House protect its data, but it still requires vigilance,” said John Ramsey, chief information security officer (CISO) for the House, via email.

The mobile security contract got high marks from Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.). The Democratic lawmaker — who famously participated in a “60 Minutes” demonstration in which he allowed hackers in Germany to turn his cellphone into a listening device — had pushed the House Administration Committee this year to increase mobile security training for members and staff.

