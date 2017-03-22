Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
House Armed Service Committee Declares Alex Jones A Russian Spy
Infowars and Breitbart under investigation for ties to Russia
The Alex Jones Show -
March 22, 2017
Comments
An investigation into Trump ties to Russia has started to focus on media outlets.
Related Articles
US Military Tests New ‘game-changer’ Electromagnetic Railgun that Can Fire Projectiles from Ships at 4,500mph
Government
Comments
Key Defections Threaten Obamacare Lite, Speaker Ryan’s Control of the House
Government
Comments
“Bring It On!” Roger Stone Tells House Intel Committee
Government
Comments
Dems Throw Obama Under Bus to Attack Trump
Government
Comments
Tillerson Plans to Skip NATO Meeting, Visit Russia in April
Government
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.