House Bill to Restrict Pentagon Contracts With Chinese Telecoms

The pending House defense bill contains new provisions that would restrict the Pentagon from buying equipment from Chinese or Russian telecommunications firms over cyber attack fears.

A section of the fiscal 2018 defense authorization legislation calls for protecting the security of the nuclear command and control and communications systems from the threat of hacking and cyber attacks from Beijing or Moscow.

If passed into law later this year, the bill specifies the secretary of defense must certify whether the Pentagon is using telecommunications equipment provided by Chinese-military linked companies, Huawei Technologies or the ZTE Corp., or Russian firms.

The bill then states the defense secretary may not approve any contracts for equipment or services from the two firms, as well as any equipment produced in Russia.

