House Bill to Restrict Pentagon Contracts With Chinese Telecoms

Image Credits: Xinhua/Lan Hongguang via Getty Images.

The pending House defense bill contains new provisions that would restrict the Pentagon from buying equipment from Chinese or Russian telecommunications firms over cyber attack fears.

A section of the fiscal 2018 defense authorization legislation calls for protecting the security of the nuclear command and control and communications systems from the threat of hacking and cyber attacks from Beijing or Moscow.

If passed into law later this year, the bill specifies the secretary of defense must certify whether the Pentagon is using telecommunications equipment provided by Chinese-military linked companies, Huawei Technologies or the ZTE Corp., or Russian firms.

The bill then states the defense secretary may not approve any contracts for equipment or services from the two firms, as well as any equipment produced in Russia.

Read more


Related Articles

Judge Frees Illegal Immigrant MS-13 Member Because Of ‘Rights Violations’

Judge Frees Illegal Immigrant MS-13 Member Because Of ‘Rights Violations’

Government
Comments
Left Cries Over Georgia Special Election Defeat

Left Cries Over Georgia Special Election Defeat

Government
Comments

TRUMP: Mueller’s Friendship With Comey ‘Very Bothersome’

Government
Comments

BUCHANAN: The Passing of the Pelosi Era

Government
Comments

Ex-CIA Officer Charged With Spying For China

Government
Comments

Comments