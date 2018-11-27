House Committee Investigating Twitter CEO For Lying Under Oath

A top House committee is reviewing whether Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey lied under oath over the social media platform’s history of censoring and banning conservative users.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees the U.S. telecom industry, has decided to review Dorsey’s testimony following the accelerated purge of conservative users, including journalist Laura Loomer and combat vet Jesse Kelly.

“The committee is aware of Twitter’s actions and is currently reviewing Mr. Dorsey’s testimony,” a House aide said Tuesday after Twitter arbitrarily banned Kelly with no explanation.

Dorsey had testified that Twitter doesn’t consider “political viewpoints” when enforcing their policy enforcement decisions.

“I want to start by making something very clear,” Dorsey testified in September. “We don’t consider political viewpoints, perspectives, or party affiliation in any of our policies or enforcement decisions, period.”

“Our policies and our algorithms don’t take into consideration any affiliation, philosophy, or viewpoint.”

Dorsey has still refused to respond to a number of questions posed by the committee, according to the aide.

“Twitter has not yet provided responses to members’ questions for the record, despite an October 15th deadline,” the aide said. “It is important that Congress receive this requested information to ensure we are able to properly perform our oversight responsibilities.”

“We believe Twitter and other tech companies should be forthright with Congress and the American people in an effort to shed light on often opaque rules and processes,” the aide noted. “Transparency and trust are essential components of our increasingly digital communication channels.”

Since Dorsey testified, Twitter has banned Alex Jones and Infowars, Gavin McGinnes, Laura Loomer, Jesse Kelly, suspended actor James Woods for refusing to remove a meme, and has even targeted other leftists for critiquing transgender issues.

