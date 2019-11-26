First Domino to Fall: House Dem Sees No "Value" in Impeaching Trump

A Democrat representative says she sees no “value” in impeaching President Trump and removing him from office.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) indicated she would prefer to see the president censured but has little faith the Senate would vote to remove him from office during an election year.



The plot to surveil the Trump campaign went all the way to “the top” of the Obama administration, the president says.

“We are so close to an election,” Rep. Lawrence said during an interview on the No BS News Hour radio show. “I will tell you, sitting here knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of taking him out of office. But I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable.”

“I want him censured. I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job and they told this president and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and, under our Constitution, we will not allow it.”

“I am a Democrat, but I am an independent United States of America citizen,” she asserted.

Recent polling indicates Democrat voters and independents are rapidly losing interest in impeachment proceedings after they have seemingly failed to produce sufficient evidence of major wrongdoing by President Trump.



