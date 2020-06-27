House Democrats Approve Bill To Make Washington DC 51st State

The Democrat-controlled House voted on Friday to make Washington D.C. the country’s 51st state and rename it “Washington, Douglass Commonwealth,” replacing Italian explorer Christopher Columbus with Maryland-born abolitionist Frederick Douglas.

Precisely zero House Republicans voted for the bill, which passed 232 to 180. Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson (MN) – who voted against impeaching President Trump, voted no along with the Republicans, as did independent Rep. Justin Amash.

The bill is expected to die in the Senate, while Trump also opposes the move which would likely grant the new state two Democratic senators.

On Thursday, Joe Biden(‘s handlers) tweeted: “DC should be a state. Pass it on,” adding to a long chain of Democrats ‘passing it on’ which was started by Ilyse Hogue, president of pro-choice organization NARAL.

DC should be a state. Pass it on. https://t.co/xUJ1sud76f — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 25, 2020

Keep in mind that House Democrats – who just weeks ago appeared for a choreographed ‘kneeling’ while dressed in African attire – know the DC statehood vote has no chance of passing, and is therefore yet another giant virtue signaling circlejerk.

