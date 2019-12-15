House Democrats Attended Trump’s Holiday Party At White House Hours Before Filing Articles Of Impeachment

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

A group of House Democrats on Thursday were spotted at President Donald Trump’s Congressional Ball at the White House the night before the House Judiciary Committee voted to move forward with articles of impeachment against the president.

According to Axios, The House Democrats included:

  • New York Rep. Antonio Delgado
  • Nevada Rep. Susie Lee
  • Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria
  • California Rep. Jim Costa
  • California Rep. Josh Harder
  • California Rep. Gil Cisneros

Democrats in the House of Representatives are poised to impeach President Trump, but not all members are on board, as there are 31 lawmakers in question.

This comes as the White House told House Democrats that it will not take part in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing, after being invited by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 228 Democrats who have voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base.

Democrats have continued to send congressional subpoenas to those close to Trump for documents related to the ongoing scandal regarding the president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine — specifically whether Trump asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid. The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees are all investigating Trump, his cabinet members and closest allies.

The House will vote on the articles of impeachment for President Trump before Christmas.

