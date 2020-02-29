House Democrats Demand Interviews From 4 Roger Stone Prosecutors, U.S. Attorney John Durham

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday calling for the four Mueller-connected prosecutors who resigned from Trump associate Roger Stone’s case.

Nadler also called in US Attorney John Durham who is investigating criminal conduct in the Obama intelligence community over the Russia collusion hoax.

“The Judiciary Committee needs to examine a range of recent actions that smack of political interference, including the Department’s withdrawal of the Roger Stone sentencing recommendation; intervening in the handling of the Michael Flynn prosecution; overruling the decision to relocate Paul Manafort to Rikers Island; opening investigations into career officials involved in the Russia investigation; and a series of controversial interventions into sensitive antitrust matters,” Nadler said in a statement.

The four prosecutors assigned to Stone’s case resigned in protest after the DOJ rebuked their prison sentencing recommendation of 7-9 years, calling it “excessive.”

This comes before DOJ Attorney General William Barr’s scheduled appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on March 31.

Read the letter below:

Tyler Nixon joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the criminal weaponizing of the justice system to punish political opponents.

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!