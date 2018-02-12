House Democrats Outspend GOP Counterparts 2-1 on Auto Leases

Image Credits: Office of Nancy Pelosi / Wikimedia Commons.

House Democrats are currently outspending their Republican colleagues by a two-to-one margin on taxpayer-funded car leases despite being in the minority, according to recent expense reports published by the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The ability to lease a car on the taxpayer’s tab is an optional perk available to members of the House, but not the Senate.

Democrats’ spending on leases totaled $65,669 compared to $29,994 for Republicans in the third quarter of 2017. Nineteen Republicans expensed their lease during this timeframe, compared to 34 Democrats.

Read more


Related Articles

Susan Rice Sent ‘Unusual Email’ To Herself Moments Before Trump’s Inauguration

Susan Rice Sent ‘Unusual Email’ To Herself Moments Before Trump’s Inauguration

Government
Comments
DHS Refutes NBC Report That Claims Russia Hacked Elections

DHS Refutes NBC Report That Claims Russia Hacked Elections

Government
Comments

Trump, Putin Talk Palestinian Peace Efforts, North Korea’s Nukes

Government
Comments

DNC Chair Won’t Say If There’s Room for Pro-Life Democrats in the Party

Government
Comments

New York sues Weinstein Co., Harvey Weinstein over sexual misconduct

Government
Comments

Comments