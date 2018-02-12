House Democrats Outspend GOP Counterparts 2-1 on Auto Leases

House Democrats are currently outspending their Republican colleagues by a two-to-one margin on taxpayer-funded car leases despite being in the minority, according to recent expense reports published by the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The ability to lease a car on the taxpayer’s tab is an optional perk available to members of the House, but not the Senate.

Democrats’ spending on leases totaled $65,669 compared to $29,994 for Republicans in the third quarter of 2017. Nineteen Republicans expensed their lease during this timeframe, compared to 34 Democrats.

Read more