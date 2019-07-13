House Democrats Rip AOC's Chief Of Staff On Twitter, Escalating Feud

The feud between the Democratic establishment and a small but vocal group of far-left Democrats continued to escalate on Friday night as the House Democrats’ official Twitter account called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D., N.Y.) chief of staff on Twitter.

Last month, Saikat Chakrabarti, co-founder of Justice Democrats and current chief of staff for Ocasio-Cortez, called out the Blue Dog Democrats on Twitter for what he alleged as racism. He compared the centrist group of Democratic lawmakers to racist Southern Democrats from the 1940s. One tweet took aim at Sharice Davids, a Native-American freshman lawmaker.

“I think the point still stands. I don’t think people have to be personally racist to enable a racist system. And the same could even be said of the Southern Democrats. I don’t believe Sharice is a racist person, but her votes are showing her to enable a racist system,” Chakrabarti wrote in a now-deleted Tweet.

Days later, the House Democrats’ official account resurfaced the tweet and blasted Charkrabarti.

“Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color?” it wrote in a tweet.

Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color? Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice. She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue. Keep👏🏾Her👏🏾Name👏🏾Out👏🏾Of👏🏾Your👏🏾Mouth. pic.twitter.com/k4sV5hsbQl — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 13, 2019

The conflict came to the forefront after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) pushed through a border aid bill despite protests from the more progressive members of her caucus.

