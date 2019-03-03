House Democrats 'vow to get hold of 10 years' worth of President Trump’s personal tax returns'

House Democrats are said to be ready ‘to take all necessary steps’ to get hold of Donald Trump’s personal tax returns.

The top tax-writing committee in the House will request the files within the next few weeks, NBC News reports.

The Ways and Means Committee is the only group in the House who can directly request the president’s returns and chairman Richard Neal is said to be starting the process by asking their attorneys to prepare the request.

The decision on whether to grant the request will fall with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

A spokeswoman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: ‘Every day the American people and Congress learn more about President Trump’s improprieties, from conflicts of interest to influence peddling, potential tax evasion and violations of the Constitution — all roads leading back to President Trump’s finances.

‘These improprieties, and the lack of transparency around them, give the House legitimate legislative, oversight and legal reasons to review the President’s tax returns. We will take all necessary steps, including litigation, if necessary, to obtain them.’

Read more