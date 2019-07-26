House Dems Authorize Subpoenas For Ivanka, Jared's Emails, Text Messages

The House Oversight Committee voted on Thursday to authorize subpoenas for business-related personal emails and text messages as part of a wide-ranging investigation into whether senior administration officials broke federal records laws by using private accounts for official purposes.

Among the top targets of the straight party-line vote – President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and former senior adviser Steve Bannon, among other officials.

Republicans accused Democrats of “playing politics” before the August recess and argued that Ivanka Trump was complying with the law by turning over documents the committee requested.

