House Dems Impeach President Trump

The Democrat-led US House has impeached President Trump on Wednesday night by passing two articles which mostly followed party lines.

The first article, “abuse of power,” passed 230-197, with the majority of Republicans voting against the resolution along with two Democrats.

The second article, “obstruction of Congress,” passed 229-198, with three Democrats voting against the measure.

Overall, all Republicans voted against impeachment along with a few Democrats, including Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson, who represents what’s considered the most conservative Democratic district in the country.

Notably, Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted “present” on the two articles, stating that she “could not in good conscience vote either yes or no… I am standing in the center and have decided to vote ‘present.’”

President Trump was in very good spirits as the news broke while he was hosting a rally in Battle Creek, Mich.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” President Trump told the crowd. “The country is doing better than ever before, we did nothing wrong and we have tremendous support in the Republican Party.”



Dems are already talking about impeaching Trump again if he isn’t removed by the Senate!

