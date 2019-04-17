House Dems Sign Secret Memorandums to Target Trump

Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Elijah Cummings and Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters executed a secret Memorandum of Understanding to “target” President Trump and subpoena all his financial and banking records, according to a letter sent to Cummings from ranking committee member Rep. Jim Jordan.

Further, Jordan’s letter indicates that other MOUs have apparently been signed and agreed to with House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca, who has promised to continue investigations into the president despite findings by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office that there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller’s 400 page report several weeks ago and the redacted version of the report is expected to be released by the DOJ this Thursday.

Now that the Russia collusion conspiracy has crumbled, the cries from the left for Trump’s taxes to be released are getting louder. Former special agent of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service, Joe Banister, joins Alex to reveal why Trump should not release his taxes.