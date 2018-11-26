House Dems Tap Brakes on Trump Investigation

After capturing the U.S. House of Representatives with a campaign that spoke of holding President Donald Trump accountable, some powerful House Democrats are now urging restraint and a focus on policy, at least at the outset.

An aggressive examination of the president is still needed, senior lawmakers and aides told Reuters. But Democratic leaders are trying to chart a measured path forward from early January when they will take over the House from Trump’s Republicans.

That path will seek to avoid igniting political battles, for now, over matters such as Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as well as possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign and obstruction of justice.

