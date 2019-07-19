House Dems to Focus Mueller Testimony on Trump's Conduct

When former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller appears in Congress on Wednesday, House Democrats will try to focus his testimony on clear examples of conduct by President Donald Trump that would lead to criminal charges against any other American.

The strategy, described by Democratic congressional aides at a briefing for reporters on Thursday, is intended to build support among Americans for an investigative agenda that Democrats plan to advance, possibly leading to impeachment proceedings.

Republicans, who say Trump is the victim of a political attack by Democrats and former Justice Department officials, plan to use Mueller’s appearance to explore the origins of his investigation and the politics of his former team.

