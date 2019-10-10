House Dems Violate Due Process with Impeachment as Trump Blasts Fox News, Embraces OAN

President Trump is on the offensive, with the White House pointing out that House Democrats are violating due process in the way they’re handing an impeachment inquiry to try and keep House Republicans out of the process:

Follow Infowars on Telegram:



Stay informed by following Alex Jones and Infowars on Gab, Minds, and Discord.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!