Key House Democrats say they won’t compromise on their demand for a $15-an-hour minimum wage when they take the majority next Congress.

President Trump has voiced support for a more modest increase to the federal minimum wage rate of $7.25 an hour. Meanwhile, the Senate will include seven Republican lawmakers from states with minimum wages at or soon to be at $11 an hour, who may be interested in a compromise.

But it’s $15 or nothing, Democrats say.

