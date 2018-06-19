House GOP headed for showdown with DOJ over key documents

House Republicans are barreling toward a dramatic showdown with top law enforcement officials after GOP leaders vowed to take action against the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI if they fail to comply with a subpoena request by the end of this week.

While President Trump’s allies in Congress have long called for DOJ officials to be impeached or held in contempt over the issue, this is the first time that Republican leadership has threatened to punish the department if it doesn’t hand over documents more quickly.

According to Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) “made it very clear; there’s going to be action on the floor of the House this week if the FBI and DOJ do not comply with our subpoena request.”

Poll: Most Americans Satisfied With Trump-Kim Summit

The REAL Issue With Illegal Immigration

