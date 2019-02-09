House GOP Plans Sustained Effort to Expose Leftist Democrats on Abortion

House Republicans are gearing up for a sustained push to expose leftist Democrats in the House Democrat majority on their increasingly extreme views on abortion, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Specifically, Republicans–as they have demonstrated for three consecutive legislative days–intend to push for a floor vote against Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s wishes on a piece of legislation from Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO) that would ensure babies who are born alive following an abortion attempt are given the same medical treatment and care any other newborn baby would receive.

“Protecting innocent life shouldn’t be a partisan issue and it shouldn’t be difficult. Infanticide is barbaric and the growing trend of Democrats advocating it is frightening,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, told Breitbart News. “Republicans are united in seeing that a bill protecting babies who survived an attempted abortion urgently receives a vote on the House Floor. It already passed the House with Democratic support last Congress. But so far the new Democrat majority refuse to even consider the bill. But we will ask again. And again. And again, until this body speaks up for life.”

The House Minority Whip, Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, added in an emailed statement to Breitbart News that the Democrats’ extremism has been exposed and will continue to be shown to the public by the GOP’s sustained effort. Scalise said:

It’s absolutely barbaric that in this country it would be allowed to kill a baby after it’s born alive during an abortion, but that’s exactly what some elected Democrat leaders have advocated in recent weeks. Yesterday, the moral indifference of the House Democrat majority was on full display when they refused my motion to even give the Born Alive Survivors Protection Act a vote on the House Floor. Every American deserves to know if their representative stands against infanticide or not, and that’s why this week I began the discharge petition process that would force a vote on our bill. Now Democrats will have to make a choice: stand with the most radical elements of their base, or with the vast majority of Americans who are appalled at the murder of innocent life.

