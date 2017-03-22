House GOP’s Obamacare Bill Could Leave Veterans Without Access to Tax Credits

Changes made to the House GOP’s health care bill would prevent veterans from qualifying for the tax credits the new plan creates, according to a health policy expert.

House Republican leaders revealed technical changes to the legislation, called the American Health Care Act, on Monday. But a review of the changes shows that potentially millions of veterans could be ineligible to receive financial assistance to purchase health insurance in the individual market.

“It’s entirely possible this was an unintentional error on the part of staff, but it raises the larger question of what other unintended consequences are lurking in this bill because of the rushed process being used to consider and pass it,” Chris Jacobs, a health policy expert and founder of Juniper Research Group who first discovered the change, told The Daily Signal.

The health care plan unveiled by House Republican leaders last week initially allowed veterans to receive age-based, refundable tax credits as long as they were not enrolled in VA health benefits.

