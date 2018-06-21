House Immigration Bills Doomed to Fail - Conservatives

Image Credits: David Maiolo, Wikimedia Commons.

House conservatives said Thursday that both immigration bills up for votes later in the day are doomed to defeat, blaming party leaders for failing to put their effort behind enforcement-heavy legislation.

Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, said there are changes that could be made to improve one of the bills, but he doubts they can be made in time for the Thursday afternoon votes.

“You don’t pass a major piece of legislation with there being errors in it, and so I don’t know there’s enough time,” Mr. Meadows said at a Heritage Foundation event on Capitol Hill.

