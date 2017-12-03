House Intel Chairman Draws Up Contempt Charges Against FBI After Stonewall

Image Credits: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

In what appears to be an orchestrated leak, both the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Saturday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller removed an FBI agent from the Russia collusion investigation in July over anti-Trump text messages.

And the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is ready to slap contempt of Congress citations on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray because they have been keeping that information from his committee since August.

Peter Strzok is considered one of the agency’s “most experienced and trusted counterintelligence investigators,” according to the Times. Interestingly enough, he also played a critical role in the FBI’s Hillary Clinton email investigation.

