House Intel Committee Dems To Seek Testimony From Trump Dossier Author Christopher Steele

The House Intelligence Committee will seek the testimony of the former British spy who authored an explosive dossier alleging collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia’s covert election manipulation effort, the ranking Democrat says.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Tuesday night that he will “certainly be requesting [Steele’s] testimony.”

“If there’s an issue about whether he is willing to come before the committee, I can say I am more than willing to go to him, and I know there are other members of the committee would join me in that,” Schiff added.

“So, if it’s an issue of his not wanting to appear or to come here and face questions from the whole committee, we more than welcome his cooperation in any manner that he is comfortable.”

