House Intel Committee To Vote On Release Of Fusion GPS Founder’s Testimony

The House Intelligence Committee will vote this Thursday on whether to release a transcript of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony, The Daily Caller has learned.

A source familiar with the matter says that it is likely that the Republican-led committee will vote in favor of releasing the transcript of the interview, which was conducted on Nov. 14.

In his interview, Simpson was pressed on his firm’s work on the infamous Steele dossier. Fusion GPS was hired during the 2016 presidential campaign by the Clinton campaign and DNC to investigate Donald Trump. The firm in turn hired former British spy Christopher Steele to investigate Trump’s activities in Russia.

Republican lawmakers have questioned the veracity of the dossier as well as how integral it was to the FBI’s investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government. Democrats have accused the Republicans and the White House of focusing on the dossier in order to distract from the Russia probe.

