House Intel Meets Monday and Could Vote on Memo Release

The House Intelligence Committee meets at 5 p.m. Monday in the Capitol. The meeting will give the committee its first opportunity to vote on the question of releasing the so-called “FISA abuse” memo that has captured Washington’s attention in recent days. Since the GOP holds a 13 to 9 advantage on the committee, the overwhelming likelihood is that if there is a vote, the panel will decide, along party lines, to release the memo.

At that point, House rules call for the committee to await a decision by the president on whether he supports or opposes release of the memo. President Trump has made clear he supports release, so the memo could be made public quickly.

The public might also learn committee Democrats’ plans for a counter-memo. Ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff has accused Republicans of cherry-picking and distorting the intelligence underlying the GOP memo, and last Wednesday announced that Democrats would “draft our own memorandum, setting out the relevant facts and exposing the misleading character of the Republicans’ document.”

Schiff said that at Monday’s meeting he will move for a committee vote to make the Democratic memorandum available to all members of the House — a mirror image of the committee’s Jan. 18 vote to make the Republican memo available to the House.

