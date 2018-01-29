House Intel Votes to Make Secret FISA Memo Public

The House Intelligence Committee on Monday evening voted to make public a GOP-crafted memo alleging what some Republicans say are “shocking” surveillance abuses at the Department of Justice (DOJ), according to the committee’s Democratic members.

The committee voted against making public the Democrat-drafted counter-memo, but did vote to release it to the entire House, Democratic lawmakers said. The majority of lawmakers expressed concern that the minority memo would damage sources and intelligence methods, according to ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

The move ends weeks of speculation over whether the memo, which was drafted by staff for chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), would be made public. But it intensifies the dispute over what Democrats say is an all-out assault by Republicans to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

.@RepAdamSchiff on FISA memo vote: "Today this committee voted to put the president's personal interests, perhaps their own political interests, above the national interest." https://t.co/GNjiJzy3DW pic.twitter.com/yNq1sKF0oH — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 29, 2018

The document will not be immediately released. Under the arcane House rule Republicans used to override the classification of the four-page memo, President Trump now has five days to review and reject its publication.

