House Intelligence Chairman Working on 'corruption' Report in FBI: WaPost

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is talking with other Republicans about writing a report next year alleging “corruption” at the FBI, according to The Washington Post.

Citing people familiar with the plan, the Post reports that the Nunes project would focus on information about the conduct of FBI officials in the course of the investigation into Russia’s meddling in last year’s election.

President Trump and his allies in Congress have stepped up their attacks on the FBI as a former leader of the bureau, Robert Mueller, continues his special counsel investigation of last year’s election.

Mueller in December brought charges against Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is now talking to investigators.

