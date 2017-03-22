House Intelligence Committee Chairman: Trump Transition Team Was Under Surveillance

Image Credits: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that members of the Trump transition team were under surveillance in the final months of the Obama administration.

Information gathered during the surveillance, which Nunes said appeared to be legal and “incidental collection,” was unrelated to allegations of Russian collusion, but nonetheless “widely disseminated” within the government.

“I recently confirmed that on numerous occasions, the intelligence community collected information on U.S. individuals involved in the Trump transition,” Nunes said.

“Details about U.S. persons involved in the incoming administration with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reports.”

Nunes said the information was “legally brought to him by sources who thought we should know it” and that he could not confirm if Trump himself was under surveillance. The Republican lawmaker also could not confirm whether the information collected had any connection to Trump Tower.

Nunes also said the White House was unaware of the specific surveillance allegations, but that he had already met with the heads of the CIA and NSA.

Given that Nunes described the surveillance as unrelated to the Russia inquiry and incidental, the allegations may stir debate on the vast amounts of data captured by mass surveillance program.

As revealed by Infowars earlier this week, Trump and members of his business and family had their information collected between 2004 and 2010 under an NSA metadata program. The data, shared widely throughout the government, was provided to Infowars by law enforcement sources with access to the database.


