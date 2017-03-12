House intelligence committee demands Trump provide proof of Obama wiretapping by MONDAY

Donald Trump must provide proof that Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on him during his presidential campaign by Monday, a bipartisan group from the House intelligence committee, has said.

Last week Trump tweeted: ‘Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!’

He continued the allegation against former President Barack Obama in other tweets but offered no evidence.

Now he is being taken to task in a letter sent by the committee chairman Rep Devin Nunes (R-Calif) and the panel’s ranking Democrat, Rep Adam Schiff (D-Calif), a source said.

The claim comes from a senior congressional aide who wasn’t authorized to discuss the request by name and has requested anonymity.

Obama’s director of national intelligence, James Clapper, has said that nothing matching Trump’s claims had taken place.

But that has’t quelled speculation that Trump’s communications were monitored by the Obama administration.

Trump has asked Congress to investigate, and early this week Schiff said the committee would answer the president’s call to investigate the claim.

He also said that he would ask FBI Director James Comey directly when he appears later this month before the full committee, which is investigating Russian activities during the election.

Read more