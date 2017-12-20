House IT Aides Ran Car Dealership With Markings Of A Nefarious Money Laundering Operation

The used car dealership known as CIA never seemed like an ordinary car dealership, with inventory, staff and expenses.

On its Facebook page, CIA’s “staff” were fake personalities such as “James Falls O’Brien,” whose photo was taken from a hairstyle model catalog, and “Jade Julia,” whose image came from a web page called “Beautiful Girls Wallpaper.”

If a customer showed up looking to buy a car from Cars International A, often referred to as CIA, Abid Awan — who was managing partner of the dealership while also earning $160,000 handling IT for House Democrats — would frequently simply go across the street to another dealership called AAA Motors and get one.

“If AAA borrows a car to Cars International and they have a customer, it was simply take the car across the street and sell it, and then later on give the profit back or not,” Nasir Khattak, who ran the longstanding AAA dealership, testified in a lawsuit. “There was no documentation… If you go and try to dissect, you will not be able to make any sense out of them because there were many, dozens and dozens, of cars transferred between the two dealerships and between other people.”

Read more


Related Articles

Rand Paul Calls For Investigation Into Obama Loyalists Who ‘Colluded’ Against Trump

Rand Paul Calls For Investigation Into Obama Loyalists Who ‘Colluded’ Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Rosie O’Donnell Could Be Facing Prison Time, $12 Million Fine For Bribery

Rosie O’Donnell Could Be Facing Prison Time, $12 Million Fine For Bribery

U.S. News
Comments

Jorge Ramos Says He’s Now Having the ‘Worst Time’ of His Life in U.S.

U.S. News
Comments

Leftist Students Rip Down ‘Racist’ Kate Steinle Memorial Posters

U.S. News
Comments

HuffPo Contributor Calls Tim Scott Trump’s Token Black Guy — Scott Hits Back HARD

U.S. News
Comments

Comments