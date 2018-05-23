House Members to Pompeo: U.S. Hostages in Iran Need Your ‘Urgent’ Help

Four lawmakers have asked for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “urgent assistance” in securing the release of all American hostages in Iran after the Trump administration’s success in persuading North Korea to free three American hostages before official talks began on limiting Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Pompeo will appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday to discuss the Trump administration’s foreign affairs priorities.

Ahead of his testimony, Reps. Ileana Ros Lehtinen (R., Fla.), Michael McCaul (R., Texas), Ted Deutch (D, Fla.) and Nita Lowey (D., N.Y.), the ranking member of the powerful Appropriations Committee, sent Pompeo a letter May 17 highlighting the plight of five American hostages being held in Iran.

The lawmakers said they are encouraged by the administration’s plans to name a special envoy for hostage affairs, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, and said they hope “that this individual will have the authority to engage directly with Iran regarding our hostages.”

Read more