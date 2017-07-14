House moves to bar Pentagon contracts with firms backing North Korean cyberattacks

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

House lawmakers have voted to approve a provision that would bar the Pentagon from doing business with telecommunications firms knowingly supporting North Korean cyberattacks. 

The amendment, offered by Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-N.C.), was approved Friday morning by the full House to be included in an annual defense policy bill.

Specifically, the provision would prohibit the Pentagon from doing business with telecommunications firms found “to have knowingly assisted or facilitated a cyberattack carried out by or on behalf of the government” of North Korea or individuals associated with the government.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats would be required within 30 days of the law’s enactment to make a list of the telecommunications contractors associated with North Korean cyberattacks.

