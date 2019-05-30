‘House of Trannies’ Charged with Sexual Assault, Filming Porn Involving 7-year-old

Four people, including two male-to-female transgenders, were arrested in New Jersey after a months-long investigation concluded a 7-year-old child was being forced to perform sex acts on camera.

On Wednesday, police in Franklin Township reported the arrests of Sean Allen, 51, Dulcinea Gnecco, 19, Marina Volz (formerly Matthew Volz), and Ashley Romero (formerly Adam Romero), accused of aggravated assault and endangering a child.

Police had been investigating the home since January when they received a tip through the New Jersey Child Protection division which alleged pornography was being produced at the home where the child was present.

Police executed a search warrant on January 28 seizing computers and cell phones from the residence, after which the child was placed in Child Protection custody.

“After examining the electronic devices from the home, investigators discovered several sexually-explicit photos and videos of the 7-year-old victim,” reports ABC7NY.com.

Police say four people at the residence were arrested without incident.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office listed the charges for each of the four suspects:

Marina E. Volz (formerly known as Matthew L. Volz) – 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, 1st degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (for the manufacturing of child pornography), two counts of 2nd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (for the possession of child pornography)

Ashley D. Romero (formerly known as Adam D. Romero) – 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, 1st degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (for the manufacturing of child pornography), two counts of 2nd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (for the possession of child pornography)

Sean F. Allen – 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, three counts of 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (one count specifically for the possession of child pornography)

Dulcinea Gnecco – 1st degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (for the manufacturing of child pornography) and 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (for the possession of child pornography)

On Reddit.com/r/the_donald, the story was captioned: “House Full of Trannies Turn Out to be Pedophiles.”