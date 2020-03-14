House OKs coronavirus relief bill, after urging from Trump, in 363-40 vote

In a 363-40 vote early Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a coronavirus response package negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

All House Democrats supported the plan while 40 Republicans opposed it. Rep. Justin Amash, an independent from Michigan who is a former Republican, voted “present.”

Prior to the vote, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. ET Saturday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke to reporters about the deal that had been worked out, saying “some things needed to be cleaned up.”

Nothing is more important than the health and safety of the American public. Tonight's deal is proof that if Republicans and Democrats work together, we can get things done for America. I'm glad we paused and took the time to make this legislation better. pic.twitter.com/MNmEK1OBMM — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 14, 2020

President Trump said Friday night that he supported the package — in an apparent effort to get skeptical House Republicans on board with the legislation.

