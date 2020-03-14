House OKs coronavirus relief bill, after urging from Trump, in 363-40 vote

Image Credits: Getty Images.

In a 363-40 vote early Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a coronavirus response package negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

All House Democrats supported the plan while 40 Republicans opposed it. Rep. Justin Amash, an independent from Michigan who is a former Republican, voted “present.”

Prior to the vote, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. ET Saturday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke to reporters about the deal that had been worked out, saying “some things needed to be cleaned up.”

President Trump said Friday night that he supported the package — in an apparent effort to get skeptical House Republicans on board with the legislation.

Read more


Mike Adams joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the actions taken by President Trump in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Louisiana Becomes First State to Postpone Democratic Primary Over Coronavirus

Louisiana Becomes First State to Postpone Democratic Primary Over Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments
Google Funded Tech Chief Resigns After Wishing For Trump To Die From Coronavirus

Google Funded Tech Chief Resigns After Wishing For Trump To Die From Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments

Speculation That Trump Has Coronavirus Rages Again After Press Conference

U.S. News
comments

Watch: Bernie Supporters In The Wild

U.S. News
comments

Harvard Is Not God, Discredited Skeptics Say—Part 6 of the CMU Series

U.S. News
comments

Comments