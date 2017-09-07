House panel advances measure to guard U.S. ports from cyberattacks

A House panel easily advanced legislation on Thursday aimed at protecting ports in the United States from cyberattacks, in the wake of a massive malware outbreak that crippled some operations at the Port of Los Angeles.

The House Homeland Security Committee approved the bill, introduced by a California Democrat, at a meeting Thursday morning as members commended it as a step toward boosting cybersecurity of America’s infrastructure.

Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.) introduced the legislation in late June, after the “notPetya” malware attack ravaged computer systems in Europe and the United States. The computer virus shut down the largest terminal at the Port of Los Angeles after it made its way into the operations of global shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk. The shipping terminal was closed for several days after the cyberattack.

