House Passes Bill to Delay Gov Shutdown, Border Wall Funding

Image Credits: Phil Roeder, Flickr.

The House passed a measure Thursday to keep the government running for two more weeks, sending it to the Senate for approval.

The legislation, passed by unanimous consent, would fund parts of the government at current levels through Dec. 21 and avert Friday’s government shutdown deadline. It would give lawmakers more time to hash out an agreement on spending and President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to fund his proposed border wall.

Congress has approved spending bills for five government agencies, such as the Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services. It has to fund seven more, including the Department of Homeland Security, which has emerged as the biggest sticking point as Congress tries to avoid letting funding for those agencies lapse.

Read more


Related Articles

Mexico's New Leader Eager to Talk to Trump About Immigration

Mexico’s New Leader Eager to Talk to Trump About Immigration

Government
Comments
Kamala Harris Aide Resigns After Harassment, Retaliation Settlement Surfaces

Kamala Harris Aide Resigns After Harassment, Retaliation Settlement Surfaces

Government
Comments

House Democrats Plan Push to Criminalize Private Gun Sales

Government
Comments

Trump Task Force Lets Postal Service Hike Prices For Amazon

Government
Comments

Sen. Grassley Wants Answers About FBI Raid on Clinton Foundation Whistleblower

Government
Comments

Comments