House Passes Bill to Delay Gov Shutdown, Border Wall Funding

The House passed a measure Thursday to keep the government running for two more weeks, sending it to the Senate for approval.

The legislation, passed by unanimous consent, would fund parts of the government at current levels through Dec. 21 and avert Friday’s government shutdown deadline. It would give lawmakers more time to hash out an agreement on spending and President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to fund his proposed border wall.

Congress has approved spending bills for five government agencies, such as the Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services. It has to fund seven more, including the Department of Homeland Security, which has emerged as the biggest sticking point as Congress tries to avoid letting funding for those agencies lapse.

