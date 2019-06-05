House Passes Mass Amnesty Bill Which Would Give Millions Of Illegal Immigrants A Path To Citizenship

Image Credits: Max Pixel.

The House passed a vote Tuesday that would grant protection from deportation to illegal immigrants and give millions a path to permanent citizenship status.

The American Dream and Promise Act passed the House with a vote of 236-187. The legislation was brought forward by California Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard and will provide permanent status to illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as minors, as well as to those living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, Newsweek reported.

This all comes as apprehensions of immigrants have increased every month since January. There have also been over 100,000 encounters at the southern border in both March and April, making it so the border crisis is on track to be the highest it has been in a decade.

The legislation would make it so 2.1 million immigrants “would be eligible under the measures for Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children.”

The House Judiciary Committee criticized Democrats for pushing the bill forward, listing a number of reasons why amnesty should not be granted to illegal immigrants.

Read more


Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently said the “tide is turning” against President Trump. Alex explains this is yet another attempt to push a false narrative about his support in order to get the ball rolling on the impeachment of the President.


Related Articles

Democrats plan Capitol Hill event to put Trump's mental health under fire

Democrats plan Capitol Hill event to put Trump’s mental health under fire

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Mexico Getting Illegals Bus Tickets to 'Different Places Along The Border' to 'Spread Them Out'

Report: Mexico Getting Illegals Bus Tickets to ‘Different Places Along The Border’ to ‘Spread Them Out’

U.S. News
Comments

Smugglers throw paraplegic, double amputee migrants into Rio Grande — Border agents forced to save

U.S. News
comments

Yet Another Former Obama Official Warns Border In ‘Tremendous Crisis’

U.S. News
comments

Controversial Former DHS Adviser: Americans ‘Will Not Object’ If Brits Assault Trump With Milkshake

U.S. News
comments

Comments