House passes sweeping gun legislation to expand background checks to cover virtually all sales

The House on Wednesday passed legislation to expand gun-purchase background check requirements to cover virtually all gun sales and most firearms transfers, taking its most far-reaching steps in years on gun control.

The bill passed 240-190, after which gun control advocates who were on hand to observe the vote applauded in the House chamber. Eight Republicans voted yes, and two Democrats voted no.

Democrats say extending the checks to cover more private sales is a simple way to have the government flag more people who are barred from buying guns, like felons and terrorists.

“Gun violence does not discriminate by party or politics,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat. “It reaches into all of our communities, into our schools, our places of worship, our workplaces and our streets, and it will require all of our courage to defeat it.”

