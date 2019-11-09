House Republicans Call On Hunter Biden, Whistleblower to Testify In Impeachment Witch Hunt

House Republicans plan to call former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the Ukraine whistleblower to testify in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

“Americans see through this sham impeachment process, despite the Democrats’ efforts to retroactively legitimize it last week,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee’s ranking Republican, wrote in a letter to Democratic chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), on Saturday.

“To provide transparency to your otherwise opaque and unfair process, and after consultation with [House Oversight Committee] Ranking Member Jim Jordan and [House Foreign Affairs Committee] Ranking Member Michael McCaul, the American people deserve to hear from the following witnesses in an open setting.”

Hunter Biden worked on the board of a natural gas company Burisma Holdings while his father was vice president. Joe Biden pushed in 2016 for the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor looking into Burisma, and threatened. to withhold money if the prosecutor was not fired.

Biden even bragged about this extortion on video in 2018.

Nunes also called on other witnesses to testify, including Hunter Biden’s business partner Devon Archer, Fusion GPS’ Nellie Ohr, and former DNC staffer Alexander Chalupa.

Additionally, Nunes wrote to Schiff Friday demanding that he also testify in a closed-door deposition to explain his role in the whistleblower’s complaint filed against President Trump.

Read Nunes’ letter in full below:

